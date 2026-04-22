US Sanctions Target Iranian Weapons, UAV Procurement Networks

The United States has imposed sanctions on 14 individuals, entities, and aircraft linked to Iran, targeting networks involved in procuring and transporting weapons and components for the Iranian regime, as per the release by the US Department of the Treasury.

The action was announced by the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, which said those designated are based in Iran, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The sanctions aim to disrupt supply chains supporting Iran's military capabilities.

According to the Treasury, the move comes as the United States continues efforts to deplete Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles, while Tehran is attempting to rebuild its production capacity. Officials said Iran has increasingly relied on Shahed-series one-way attack drones to target US interests and allies, including critical energy infrastructure in the region.

"The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its extortion of global energy markets and indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

"Under President Trump's leadership, as part of Economic Fury, Treasury will continue to follow the money and target the Iranian regime's recklessness and those who enable it," he said.

The action builds on the implementation of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, under which Washington has directed agencies to restrict Iran's ballistic missile programme, counter its development of both asymmetric and conventional weapons, and prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon. The policy also seeks to block the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from accessing resources that sustain its activities.

Officials said the latest move marks the fifth round of nonproliferation-related designations imposed by the US Department of the Treasury following the reimposition of sanctions and restrictions on Iran by the United Nations on September 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance's planned visit to Pakistan for a second round of talks with Iran has been put on hold after Tehran did not respond to the US proposals, according to a US official familiar with the matter on Tuesday, as cited by The New York Times.

Iran, meanwhile, said it has not yet decided whether to resume negotiations with the United States.

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