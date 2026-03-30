"If They Pump It...": Iran's Speaker On How To Make Money From Trump's Mood Swings

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has a protip for investors tracking the war with Donald Trump: When U.S. signals move markets, bet the other way.

In a March 30 post on X, Ghalibaf described pre-market cues from Washington as a "setup for profit-taking" and a "reverse indicator."

His message: "If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long."

The comment lands as global markets swing sharply on every turn in messaging from Donald Trump on Iran, often reversing within days, although the pattern is based on recent episodes rather than a formal statistical record.

Heads-up: Pre-market so-called “news” or “Truth” is often just a setup for profit-taking. Basically, it's a reverse indicator.



Do the opposite: If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long.



See something tomorrow? You know the drill. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 29, 2026

A recent sequence shows what Ghalibaf means.

Around March 22 to 23, Trump said talks with Iran were "going very well" and delayed possible strikes on its energy infrastructure. The signal pointed to de-escalation. Markets reacted instantly. U.S. stocks jumped on relief while oil prices fell as traders priced in lower risk to supply, according to market data and contemporaneous reports.

That is the kind of move Ghalibaf is warning about. LIVE UPDATES

The narrative suggested tensions were easing and prices moved quickly. But his framework questions whether that first reaction should be trusted.

Instead of chasing the rally, a trader following his logic would look at the same move and take the opposite side. That means shorting equities into the surge and buying oil after its drop, on the assumption that the underlying conflict had not been resolved-an assumption that can prove wrong if de-escalation actually sticks.

Days later, the picture shifted.

Trump returned to harder warnings, including threats to Iranian infrastructure, even while continuing to speak about negotiations. At the same time, Israeli strikes on Tehran and drone interceptions in Saudi Arabia brought the conflict back into focus.

Markets flipped.

Equities sold off as investors moved to safety. Oil surged again as fears over supply disruptions returned.

That reversal sits at the core of Ghalibaf's argument. Early "good news" pushed stocks higher and oil lower. Later developments pulled both in the opposite direction. A trader who faded the first move would have been aligned with that swing in this instance, though similar setups will not always resolve the same way.

His broader claim is that early signals can briefly calm markets, giving large players time to exit or reposition before harder developments drive prices.

Data circulating among traders appears to back that view, though much of it comes from market surveillance, private flows and political scrutiny rather than completed legal cases. One trader said Ghalibaf's take reflects what is already happening under the surface.

"He is right and the data supports him completely," the trader said, pointing to heavy positioning before key announcements. The trader cited $580 million in oil futures traded minutes before Trump's initial peace comments, $1.5 billion in S&P 500 futures moving ahead of a ceasefire signal, and new prediction market bets placed days before the announcement. These figures come from public trade data and watchdog analyses that have raised suspicions but have not yet resulted in findings of wrongdoing.

The same trader pointed to an Israeli Air Force major charged with using classified information to bet on a prediction platform and to regulatory friction in the U.S. as signs that information flow, not just events, is driving trades.

Indian stock markets crashed on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty each falling around 1.5% and extending steep losses from previous weeks amid mounting fears of a wider West Asia conflict. The sell-off followed reports in the Washington Post that the US is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, and a statement from US Central Command on X that 3,500 Marines and sailors have been deployed to the Middle East aboard the USS Tripoli, in what is described as the region's largest American military buildup in two decades.

Ghalibaf warned that Iranian forces were "waiting for American soldiers" and would "rain fire" on any US troops attempting to enter the country, accusing Washington of "signalling negotiation in public" while secretly plotting a ground assault, according to Iranian state media.

For everyday investors, the takeaway is straightforward. The first move on a headline may not be the real move. For traders, the implication is sharper and riskier. When markets react fast to political signals, the opportunity may lie in questioning that reaction, not following it.