Iran-Israel-US Tensions: Possible Scenarios And What They Mean For India

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified after joint US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets earlier this year, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. The crisis has already disrupted shipping routes, pushed oil prices higher and triggered warnings about global economic fallout. For India, which is the world's third-largest oil importer, the stakes are particularly high. Nearly 40 per cent of India's crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to global markets.

Here are the main scenarios analysts are watching and what each could mean for India.

Scenario 1: Escalation Into A Wider War

The worst-case scenario would involve a full-scale military escalation between Iran, Israel and possibly the United States.

Such a conflict could expand across the Gulf, threatening energy infrastructure and disrupting global oil supplies. Oil prices have already surged during the crisis, with analysts warning they could rise significantly if fighting intensifies.

What it means for India:

Higher crude oil prices could push up inflation and widen India's trade deficit.

The country imports about 88 per cent of its oil needs, making it highly vulnerable to global price shocks. A prolonged conflict could also slow India's economic growth by raising energy and transportation costs.

Scenario 2: Containment And Limited Conflict

Another possibility is that the conflict remains limited, with sporadic strikes or proxy confrontations but no all-out war.

This scenario would keep markets volatile but prevent a major supply shock. Governments and global institutions would likely push for diplomatic pressure to prevent escalation.

What it means for India:

Oil prices may remain elevated but manageable. Further, financial markets could experience short-term volatility, and trade with Gulf countries could continue with minor disruptions.

India has historically tried to maintain balanced relations with all sides in the region, including Israel, Iran and the Gulf states, giving it diplomatic room to manoeuvre.

Scenario 3: Shipping Disruption In The Strait Of Hormuz

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran is seen behind a 3D printed oil pipeline. (Reuters)

Perhaps the most immediate concern is disruption to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.

Around 20% of global oil supply moves through this corridor, and recent hostilities have already reduced tanker traffic in the region.

The development has already started to show its impact on the Indian market. The delay in oil and LNG imports due to reduced tanker traffic has led to higher shipping and insurance costs along with supply shortages affecting industries.

Some sectors in India are already feeling pressure from rising energy costs linked to the crisis.

Scenario 4: Ceasefire And Nuclear Deal

A banner displayed in Tehran shows the late Ali Khamenei handing over national flag to his son. (AFP)

The most optimistic scenario would involve diplomatic mediation leading to a ceasefire. Ending Iran's nuclear programme has been US President Donald Trump's stated objective behind Operation Epic Fury.

Three rounds of talks have so far not yielded any positive results and US negotiators have accused Tehran of not being serious about a deal. Trump has said talks are "possible", but he has expressed disappointment over appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader of Iran.

What it means for India:

Oil prices could stabilise or fall

Trade and shipping routes would normalise

Economic uncertainty would ease

Energy markets often react quickly to signs of peace, meaning even tentative diplomatic progress could calm markets.

Why India Is Watching Closely

Beyond energy, India has broader stakes in the Middle East:

Large Indian diaspora: Millions of Indians live and work in Gulf countries

Trade links: The Gulf region is a major market for Indian exports

Strategic ties: India maintains relationships with Israel, Iran and the US

Due to these overlapping interests, New Delhi has largely called for restraint and de-escalation while monitoring developments closely.