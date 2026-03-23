Indian National Injured From Falling Missile Debris In Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday that an Indian national suffered minor injuries from falling debris after the UAE's air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the country's capital.

The incident occurred in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh area, it said.

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, "Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident involving debris falling in the Al Shawamekh area following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian aerial threats, including 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles, amid continuing West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "UAE Air Defences engaged Iranian Ballistic and Cruise Missiles and UAVs Attacks," intercepting 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles in the latest wave of Iranian "attacks".

The ministry also released cumulative figures of attacks since the "onset of the blatant Iranian aggression."

According to the statement, 1,773 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles, and 345 ballistic missiles have been recorded to be intercepted since the start of the escalation.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence announced that the nation's military capabilities are actively engaged in defensive operations following a fresh wave of aerial attacks on Sunday morning. According to an official statement from the Ministry, the country's air defences are "currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran."

The engagement followed a comprehensive disclosure by the UAE Ministry of Defence on Saturday, which revealed that the country's air defence systems have intercepted hundreds of aerial threats since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia. These include 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,748 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) originating from Iran.

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