Iran Vows "No Red Lines" In Defense Before Israel's Expected Retaliation

Iran's top diplomat vowed Sunday there would be "no red lines" for the country in defending its people and interests, ahead of Israel's expected retaliation for Iran's recent missile attack.

"While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Tehran-aligned operator leaders in the region and a general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed Israel's response will be "deadly, precise, and surprising".

Araghchi was in Baghdad to discuss the wars in Gaza and Lebanon with Iraqi officials, according to the ministry.

Ali al-Moussawi, political advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, told AFP Araghchi's visit was part of a diplomatic effort "to silence weapons and violence... to establish security and stability in the region".

After Baghdad, Araghchi will head to Oman, the Iranian ISNA news agency reported.

On Thursday, Araghchi was in Qatar where he met Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani over the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Qatar has been mediating talks aimed at a Gaza ceasefire and has called for a truce in Lebanon.

A day earlier, Araghchi met Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

In a recent interview, Araghchi said Iran does "not want war" but it was "not afraid of it."

"We will be ready for any scenario," he told Al Jazeera news network.

