"We Are In World War": Billionaire Investor Calls China, Russia 'Winners' In Iran Conflict

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is warning that the Iran war should not be read as a contained crisis or a conflict heading toward resolution. In his view it is part of a much larger breakdown in the global order, one that is following the same historical pattern that has preceded major wars before.

"We are now in a world war that isn't going to end anytime soon," Dalio wrote in a blog, framing the current moment not as a single regional flare-up but as a system of interconnected conflicts spreading across military, economic, technological, and geopolitical fronts.

He said that while the phrase "world war" may sound extreme, the structure is already visible. Dalio pointed to the Russia-Ukraine-Europe-US war, the Israel-Gaza-Lebanon-Syria war, the Yemen-Sudan-Saudi Arabia-UAE war, and the US-Israel-GCC-Iran war as conflicts that are no longer isolated. "Together, these conflicts make up a very classic world war that is analogous to past world wars," he wrote.

Dalio's Big Cycle



That is where his "Big Cycle" comes in. Dalio argues that history moves through recurring cycles in which monetary systems, domestic political orders, and geopolitical orders weaken at the same time. He wrote that he has "many indicators suggesting that we are in the part of the Big Cycle when the monetary order, some domestic political orders, and the geopolitical world order are breaking down."

He described this stage as a transition from the pre-fighting phase to the fighting phase, one broadly comparable to 1913-14 and 1938-39. He was careful to say the timing is not precise, but his broader message was unmistakable. The conditions that typically precede wider wars are, in his telling, already in place. LIVE UPDATES

Dalio then laid out the sequence. First, dominant powers weaken relative to rising powers. Then economic war expands through sanctions and trade blockages. Alliances harden. Proxy wars increase. Financial stress, debt burdens, and deficits rise, especially among overextended powers. Critical industries and supply chains come under tighter government control. Trade chokepoints become weaponized. New war technologies are built. Then comes the phase Dalio says the world has already reached, where "multi-theater conflicts increasingly happen simultaneously."

After that, the pattern gets darker. Internal dissent is suppressed. Direct combat between major powers becomes more likely. Governments resort to "big increases in taxes, debt issuance, money creation, FX controls, capital controls, and financial repression to finance the wars." In some cases, Dalio warned, "markets are shut down."

His argument is that the Iran war sits squarely inside that sequence and that the way the United States handles it will be watched closely by capitals around the world. He wrote that how much money and military equipment Washington expends, how depleted it becomes, and how well it defends its allies "will enormously influence how the world order changes."

That is one reason Dalio believes the winners and losers are already emerging.

"All things considered, it appears that China and Russia are the relative economic and geopolitical winners from this war," he wrote.

He said the alliances now matter as much as the battlefield itself. "It is quite easy to see objectively how the sides are lining up via indicators such as their treaties and formal alliances, their votes at the United Nations, their leaders' statements, and their actions."

He added that "China is aligned with Russia and Russia is aligned with Iran, North Korea, and Cuba," in opposition to the United States and its partners.

For Dalio, this is not just about blocs forming. It is about the erosion of the post-1945 order itself. "The world order has changed from a multilateral rules-based world order led by the dominant US power and its allies to a might-is-right world order with no single dominant power enforcing order, which means that we can expect more fighting," he wrote.

America Overstretched



He also warned that the United States is entering this era overstretched. "It is also obvious that overextended powers cannot successfully fight wars on two or more fronts," Dalio wrote, pointing to the vulnerabilities of a power with far-flung commitments and rising domestic strain.

His most chilling line may be his simplest. "The classic dynamic at this stage in the cycle is for conflicts to intensify rather than subside."

That is the core of Dalio's warning. The Iran war is not the end of a crisis. In his framework, it is one sign that the Big Cycle is advancing, the world war is already taking shape, and the next phase is likely to bring more conflict, not less.