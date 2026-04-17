"Camel Dreams Of Cottonseed": Iran Mocks Trump's Big Peace Deal Claims

Iran's state media has mocked US President Donald Trump's claim that the United States was close to making a deal with Iran that would give America "free oil and free Strait of Hormuz". Sharing a clip from Trump's media interaction on its official X account, Iran's state-owned broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) claimed the US leader was "building castles in the air".

IRIB also shared a Persian proverb, "The camel dreams of cottonseed, sometimes gulping it down, sometimes eating it grain by grain," it said.

Building castles in the air!



Or in Persian we have a similar proverb:

'The camel dreams of cottonseed; sometimes gulping it down, sometimes eating it grain by grain!'



شتر در خواب بیند پنبه‌دانه

گهی لپ‌لپ خورد گه دانه دانه pic.twitter.com/HA15h1aQVU — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) April 16, 2026

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The proverb is often used to describe someone who has unrealistic desires or dreams of something that is unlikely to happen. It had been used by Iran's last Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to mock Trump in the past. Khamenei was killed in the US-Israeli strike on Iran on February 28.

What Trump Said

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington and Tehran were "very close" to a peace deal and insisted that Iran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium, a key sticking point in negotiations.

Trump told reporters that "there's a very good chance we're going to make a deal" with Tehran.

Trump also expressed confidence that talks with Iran were progressing well and suggested a breakthrough could come soon.

"I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now," he said.

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"If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before."

Trump's remarks came after Pakistan's powerful army chief, Asim Munir, met Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in Tehran as part of Islamabad's effort to negotiate a peace deal between the US and Iran. Ghalibaf has led the Iranian delegation at the first round of talks last week, which ended without a deal.

Also Read: "Not My Problem": Iran Mocks Trump's Hormuz Attempts In Minions-Style Video

Trump's Nuke Clause

Trump has insisted that any deal with Iran must permanently block it from acquiring nuclear weapons. He has launched the war, claiming Tehran was rushing to complete an atomic bomb, an assertion unsupported by the UN nuclear watchdog.

Washington has reportedly sought a 20-year suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment programme, while Tehran has proposed suspending nuclear activity for five years -- an offer US officials rejected.

Tehran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful. Iran on Wednesday said its right to enrich uranium was "indisputable", although the level of enrichment was "negotiable".