Iran Threat "To Whole World", Says Israel After US Base Attacked In Qatar

The Israeli military said Monday that Iran's retaliatory attack on US military bases proved that the country was a threat to "the entire world".

"I want to say that this is further proof of hostility and violence and of the fact that Iran is a terrorist state, which threatens not only Israel, but the entire Middle East, including its neighbours and the entire world," military spokesman Effie Defrin told reporters in a televised press conference. Israel has been attacking Iran from the air since launching a surprise operation on June 13.

