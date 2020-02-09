Iran 'Successfully' Launches Satellite, Fails To Put It In Orbit

A Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite rocket at its launch site at an undisclosed location in Iran (File)

Iran "successfully" launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying.

"The Simorgh (rocket) successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but the carrier did not reach the required speed to put the satellite into the intended orbit," Ahmad Hosseini of the ministry's space unit was quoted as saying.