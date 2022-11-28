Iran Revolutionary Guards Militia Member Killed In Attack: Report

It said the man was a member of the IRGC Basij militia. (File)

A member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards militia was shot dead Monday, the Guards said, as the Islamic republic has been gripped by more than two months of protest.

An investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators of the attack in the central city of Isfahan, said deputy local governor Mohammad-Reza Jannessari, the IRNA news agency reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement the man was killed in "a terrorist action carried out by mercenaries of the global arrogance", a term used for the United States and its allies.

It said the man was a member of the IRGC Basij militia.

In mid-November in Isfahan, two assailants on a motorcycle fired automatic weapons at security guards, killing a police colonel and two paramilitaries.

Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd arrested by morality police for violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Dozens of people, mainly protesters but also members of the security forces, have been killed since, according to the authorities.

