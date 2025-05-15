Iran 'Ready To Forgo' Nukes, As Trump Says Nuclear Deal "Close": Report

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Iran is open to a nuclear deal with the U.S. if sanctions are lifted and it is allowed to enrich uranium for civilian use under supervision. However, Iran insists on not developing nuclear weapons.

Iran is open to signing a nuclear deal with the United States under specific conditions, according to Ali Shamkhani, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, per a report by the NBC.

Shamkhani outlined that Iran would commit to never developing nuclear weapons, dismantling its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, and limiting uranium enrichment to civilian use levels, all under international supervision.

In return, Iran demands the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions. When asked if Iran would sign an agreement today if these conditions were met, Shamkhani replied, "Yes." He emphasised the possibility of improved relations if the Americans follow through on their commitments, stating, "It's still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations," which could lead to a better future situation.

This development comes after President Donald Trump extended an "olive branch" to Iran while simultaneously threatening severe economic sanctions if an agreement isn't reached to limit Iran's nuclear program.

However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised Trump's remarks, saying, "He thinks he can come here, chant slogans, and scare us. For us, martyrdom is far sweeter than dying in bed. You came to frighten us? We will not bow to any bully." Shamkhani also expressed frustration with Trump's approach, noting, "He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It's all barbed wire."

Trump has always said that Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon but Iran has denied that it is even seeking to do so. Nevertheless, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, says that Iran has enriched enough uranium close to weapons-grade quality to make six nuclear bombs.

The U.S. and Iran have been engaged in talks about Tehran's nuclear program, with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff describing the last round of negotiations in Oman as "encouraging." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterised the negotiations as "difficult but useful," emphasising that while Iran won't compromise on enrichment, its scope and levels might be adjusted temporarily for confidence-building purposes.

“Enrichment is an issue that Iran will not give up, and there is no room for compromise on it,” he said. “However, its dimensions, levels or amounts might change for a period to allow confidence-building.”

Shamkhani raised concerns about potential interference from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that removing his influence could facilitate a deal. "If the Americans remove the Bibi effect, they can easily sign the deal," he said.

Notably, there are indications of growing tension between Trump and Netanyahu over strategy, including Iran. While Netanyahu advocates for military action against Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump seems inclined towards a diplomatic solution to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the sources said.

