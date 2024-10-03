Advertisement

Iran President Says It Does Not Seek War but Will Respond If...

The Iranian President warned Israel that it would face harsher reactions if it does not stop 'crimes'.
Tehran:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond if Israel acts against the country.

Pezeshkian made the remarks here on Wednesday following his meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his official two-day visit, which aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Iranian media, before his departure, Pezeshkian stated: "We will pursue two goals in this trip. The first is to engage in dialogue with the Qatari government on cooperation agreements."

Secondly, "we will address the critical regional situation, including Israel's violations of international law and the targeting of innocent civilians," Pezeshkian said. "If the Zionist regime does not stop its crimes, it will face harsher reactions."

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit, which will be held on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Masoud Pezeshkian, Israel Iran Tensions, Iran
