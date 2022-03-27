Israel And US To Work Together To Prevent Nuclear Iran, Says Israeli FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

Jerusalem:

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

"We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship," Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran, Mr Blinken said.

