Israel And US To Work Together To Prevent Nuclear Iran, Says Israeli FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

"We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship," Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran, Mr Blinken said.