Iran 'Never Seeks War' With US Says President Rouhani: Report

Iran "never seeks war" with the United States, says President Rouhani

Iran "never seeks war" with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.

"Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including (the) US," the president said during a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.