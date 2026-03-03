"We're Sitting At Home Hearing Blasts": Iranians Share Israeli Strikes Horror

As joint US-Israel strikes intensify across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and pounding key military and strategic sites, residents are describing the toll the conflict is taking on their daily lives.

From widespread internet restrictions to repeated explosions shaking their homes, residents describe a situation marked by fear, disruption and deep uncertainty about the days ahead.

The attack began on Saturday and since then, military bases, security facilities and other strategic locations have been targeted during both day and night. Residents in cities like Tehran say they have heard repeated explosions and seen flashes in the sky.

One of the biggest concerns for citizens is the internet blackout. Authorities have restricted internet access across large parts of the country.

A resident, Anwar (a pseudonym), who lives in Karaj, west of Tehran, told the BBC about an explosion near his home that was so powerful his entire house shook. The windows rattled and the sound was extremely loud. He claimed he counted 17 explosions one after another.

"They hit Karaj so hard that the house was shaking. I heard the loud explosion [and] I'm just trying to get somewhere safe," he said.

He explained that people are not only scared of the bombings, but also anxious about what will happen next.

"Last night, there were lots of government supporters on the streets, but I saw from their faces that they looked angry and furious. The security forces patrol during the night to frighten people," Anwar shared the experience.

"I think the IRGC [Islamic Revolution Guard Corps] still has power on the ground, and this is what makes some people afraid," he stated.

Another resident, Shoaib (a pseudonym), who lives in Tehran, said many are preparing for the worst. Long queues have been reported at fuel stations, bakeries and grocery stores in some areas, as people try to stock up on essentials, he added.

He said most people are staying indoors. "We're all sitting at home hearing the explosions when they hit. But well we've been cut off," he added.

Shoaib also mentioned that the situation may depend on how many senior officials or "key people" are killed in the attacks. He described tight security across the capital. "There are many security stations around the city stopping people who they think are suspicious," he stated.

Residents say they are exhausted with the repeated wars, just like they were during last June's 12-day war with Israel. According to Anwar, this is the third time this year that authorities have cut off internet access.

Three days into the war, more than 550 people have been killed in the US and Israel's unilateral declaration of war on Iran. Apart from Tehran and adjacent cities, Israel has also started pounding Beirut, the Lebanese capital, killing 51 people so far, NBC News reported.