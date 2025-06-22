Iran, Israel Trade New Strikes As US Bombs Iranian Nuclear Sites

Iran and Israel traded fresh strikes on Sunday after the US joined the Israeli military campaign and attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, further escalating the nine-day conflict in the Middle East.

The Iranian armed forces reportedly launched nearly 30 missiles, including the Khorramshahr-4, which is the heaviest payload of Iran's ballistic missile fleet, at Israeli cities, including the commercial hub Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa.

The impact site of Iran's missile strike on Israel's Haifa

Photo Credit: REUTERS

More than 80 people were injured in the attack, which forced millions of others to safe rooms and bomb shelters.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Iranian attack triggered air raid sirens across the country.

A rescuer evacuates a dog from an impacted site after an Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv

Photo Credit: REUTERS

NDTV also saw broken glass shards outside shops and on the streets as the authorities used earthmovers to clean the roads.

A local said his first-floor house was destroyed in one of the missile strikes.

"My house was destroyed by an Iranian missile. I was at my mom's house," he said, adding that they are "used to it".

The Israeli military also said it has begun a series of strikes on military targets in western Iran.

"Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago," the IDF posted on X around 11 am (IST).

An Israeli military spokesperson also said they attacked two F5 warplanes of the Iranian military forces.

#عاجل سلاح الجو هاجم قبل قليل طائرتين حربيتين من طراز F5 للقوات العسكرية الإيرانية



❌أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو امس على طائرتيْن حربيتيْن من طراز F5 للقوات العسكرية الإيرانية في مطار دزفول في ايران.



⭕️كما تم استهداف في وقت سابق اليوم ثماني منصات صاروخية ومن بينها ست منصات… pic.twitter.com/OQp0pwNmQD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 22, 2025

More than 430 people have been reportedly killed and 3,500 others injured in Iran since Israel began its attacks last Friday.

In Israel, at least 24 civilians have been killed and over 1,200 have sustained injuries, according to local authorities.

US Bombs Iran, Netanyahu Praises Trump

The US on Sunday bombed three nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan - with President Donald Trump calling the strikes a "spectacular military success".

Mr Trump told Fox News that six "bunker-buster" bombs were dropped on the deep-underground Fordow facility, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites.

B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes, a US official told Reuters.

The was the first time the American forces had attacked facilities inside Iran since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

"Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," Mr Trump said in a televised address after the attack.

Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been "completely and totally obliterated", he said.

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," the US President said.

He thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and they worked as a team like "perhaps no team has ever worked before".

"We've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel," he said.

"With all of that being said, this cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," he warned Iran.

Mr Netanyahu also praised Mr Trump for his "bold decision", saying, "History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons."

He said that Mr Trump's leadership has created a "pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace".

"God bless America. God bless Israel. May God bless our unshakeable alliance, our unbreakable faith," he said.

Iran Says US Strikes Will Have "Everlasting Consequences"

Iran said the US bombings were "outrageous" and will have "everlasting consequences".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the US strikes a "grave violation" of the UN charter, international law and the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," he posted on X.

The Iran-Israel war began when the Israeli military attacked Iranian cities last Friday, saying it had concluded Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

How World Reacted To US Strikes On Iran Nuclear Sites

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "gravely alarmed" by the use of force by the United States against Iran.

"This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge - and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control - with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," he said.

British PM Keir Starmer said that Iran's nuclear programme is a "grave threat" to international security.

"Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the U.S. has taken action to alleviate that threat. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis," he said.

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba said that it is "crucial that there be a quick de-escalation of the conflict".

"We are closely monitoring the situation there with grave concern," he told reporters.

Pakistan, which on Saturday said it will recommend Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive diplomatic intervention" during last month's India-Pakistan conflict, said it "condemned" the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region," Pakistan, which shares a 900-kilometre border with Iran, said.