Iran Fired Around 180 Missiles At Israel, Says Israeli Military

Iran Attacks Israel: "IDF (Israeli army) systems have identified approximately 180 missiles fired towards Israeli territory from Iran," the military said. A security official also confirmed the figure to AFP.

Israel vowed to retaliate after Iran fired hundreds of missiles on Tuesday.
Jerusalem:

The Israeli military said Iran fired roughly 180 missiles at the country on Tuesday.

"IDF (Israeli army) systems have identified approximately 180 missiles fired towards Israeli territory from Iran," the military said. A security official also confirmed the figure to AFP.

