Iran Executes 4 Men Convicted Of Spying For Israel's Mossad

Iran executed four men at dawn on Monday after they were convicted of spying for the country's arch-foe Israel, according to Tehran's judiciary.

"The death sentence of four members of a group affiliated with the Zionist spy organisation, who were arrested... for plotting a bombing operation in (the central province of) Isfahan, was carried out this morning," the judiciary's website Mizan Online reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)