Iran Claims Largest US Radar In Gulf Destroyed: All About Billion Dollar Machine

The attack by US and Israel on Iran has expanded into a wider Middle East conflict and has not just cost lives but saw the destruction of military weapons worth billions of dollars. Several reports in the Iranian media have claimed that AN/FPS-132, the largest American radar in the Gulf, has been destroyed. Citing IRGC public relations office, Tehran Times and other outlets said that the radar has a tracking range of 5,000 kilometres. Both US President Donald Trump and Iranian authorities have said the conflict will continue for a long time.

All About The US Radar

Radars such as AN/FPS-132 are indispensable for modern air defence system because they enable timely detection, tracking and interception. As per a report in Defence Security Asia, the early warning system is stationed at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar and has unique equipment designed for tracking ballistic missiles.

It was installed by the United States in 2013 at a cost of approximately $1.1 billion.

IRGC claimed that the radar was "completely destroyed" in a precision missile strike. It was later corroborated by Qatari officials, representing a severe disruption to US surveillance operations and could be a blow to the integrated air defense architecture protecting allied Gulf states.

The system was specifically tuned to monitor Iranian missile activities.

Building up to the attack, which the US named "Epic Fury", Washington assembled its largest force - an "armada" - and some of its most powerful weaponry.

Among these are the B2 bombers, the bat-winged stealth bombers priced at more than $1 billion per fighter jet. These are the most potent platform in the US Air Force.

The list released by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday also includes Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) one-way drones. According to CNN, the drone is essentially a knock off of the Iranian-designed Shahed 136 drones that Russia has used in large numbers in its war on Ukraine.

Patriot and THAAD missile defence systems have also been activated by the US to counter incoming Iranian drones and ballistic missiles. Apart from these, aircraft carriers and guided-missile destroyers have also been pressed into service.