Iran "Can't Have Nuclear Weapon", Says Trump Ahead Of Talks

Iran "can't have a nuclear weapon," US President Donald Trump said Friday ahead of high-stakes weekend talks over the state's nuclear programme.

"I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country. But they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, hours before his envoy Steve Witkoff is to meet Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman.

