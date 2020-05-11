Iran Army Says 19 Dead In Friendly Fire Incident During Naval Exercise

The incident took place during exercises in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran's army said on Monday that 19 people were killed in an "accident" involving a warship hit by a friendly fire missile during exercises in the Gulf of Oman.

"On Sunday afternoon, during an exercise by a number of the navy's vessels in Jask and Chabahar waters, the Konarak light support vessel had an accident," said a statement on the army's website.

"The number of this accident's martyrs is 19 and 15 have also been injured," it added, saying the vessel had been towed ashore.

