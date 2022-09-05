iPhone 14: 5 Rumours Creating Buzz Ahead of Upcoming Apple Event

It's been a ritual for enthusiasts to dissect information from patents.(Representational)

With only a couple of days left for American tech giant Apple's upcoming September launch event, where the latest iPhone 14 line-up will be unveiled, rumours have been swirling as hard as ever leading up to the announcement.

Ever since Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in 2007, it's been an annual ritual for tech analysts and enthusiasts to dissect the information from patents to supply chain leaks, in order to try and forecast the future until the product inevitably launches.

So, with Apple all geared up for the September 11 launch event, here are 5 iPhone 14 rumours to check out before the smartphone lineup is finally unveiled:

48-Megapixel Camera Sensor

This is probably one of the most exciting rumours that the new iPhone models will sport a very fancy new camera. As per Mashable India, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's main (wide) sensor will be getting bumped from 12 MP to 48 MP, making it the biggest camera upgrade.

No iPhone 14 Mini

9to5Mac suggests that it might be time to say goodbye to the sweet, small iPhone mini models. The outlet has reported that Apple would be bidding to its smallest iPhone model adieu with the 14 lineup. However, with 4 iPhone models expected to launch on September 7, there will be enough iPhones to go around.

ProMotion Display

Early iPhone 14 rumours suggested that all four iPhone 14 models will offer ProMotion displays with refresh rates up to 120Hz. However, this might not be the case as Apple is likely to restrict ProMotion technology to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Revival of Old Battery Percentage Indicator

According to GSM Arena, the classic battery percentage indicator will be getting a revival with the iPhone 14 Pro models, meaning that the percentage and the battery level icon will appear side-by-side. Apple's current version of the indicator on newer devices takes the form of a battery icon (without a percentage) and the iOS 16 beta shows the percentage inside the battery icon.

Front Dual cutouts appear visually as one

There have been reports that Apple will finally make a design update on the iPhone 14 Pro models as dummy units have shown a pill-shaped cutout in the centre along with a hole punch. The Face ID sensors and an improved front-camera sensor will be housed in these perforations.

One rumour surrounding the redesigned 'notch' in the display is that the two cutouts will appear as one using unlit pixels from the display. The software would control when the pixels between the cutouts are illuminated or just turned off, as per GSM Arena.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)