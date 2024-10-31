Invictus Games CEO Reveals How Meghan Markle Is To Be Addressed

Meghan Markle insists on being addressed as “Ma'am,” Invictus Games CEO Scott Moore has revealed. The newly appointed head of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 disclosed that he was briefed on this unique approach before his first encounter with the Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Canada earlier this year.

“I did make sure to ask how I should be addressing them when they get here,” Mr Moore shared, according to The Mirror. The advice he received was: a simple “Ma'am” for Meghan and “Sir” for Prince Harry. This guideline differs from the formal address typically reserved for royals, where they are addressed first as “Your Royal Highness” followed by “Ma'am” or “Sir.” However, after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer hold “HRH” titles, making this protocol unnecessary.

The choice to maintain formal titles is different from Prince Harry's previous stance on informality. In 2020, he attended a tourism conference in Edinburgh, where he told the host and the audience to simply call him “Harry.”

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both active and veteran. The Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2014, inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States.

During the ex-royal couple's February trip to Vancouver, the Sussexes took time to connect with the Invictus community on Valentine's Day, joining participants for winter sports training. This event, named the “One Year to Go” celebration, spanned three days and allowed members of the international Invictus community to participate in various winter sports in preparation for next year's games. The Vancouver event, which will take place from February 8 to February 16, 2025, will build on the success of the 2023 games held in Germany.

At last year's games, Meghan Markle hinted at the possibility of bringing along their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.