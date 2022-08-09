Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Back In Parts Of US: Report

Picture shows Spotted Lanternfly that has been spotted in New Jersey and other states of US.

The Spotted Lanternfly has reappeared in some parts of the United States. It has been spotted in New Jersey and other states of the country, reported CBS News.

The invasive Asian insect was discovered in 2014 and has spread to numerous counties since then, according to a release from the Department of Agriculture of Pennsylvania. People living in affected areas have been advised to report immediately after spotting the insect.

"What else? Kill it! Squash it, smash it...just get rid of it. In the fall, these bugs will lay egg masses with 30-50 eggs each. These are called bad bugs for a reason, don't let them take over your county next," according to the advisory posted on the agriculture department's website.

The Spotted Lanternfly, scientifically known as Lycorma Delicatula, is an insect native to China. According to the United States Department Of Agriculture, these insects generally feed on a variety of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being a favourite host.

These insect species are invasive that don't harm humans or animals and can spread over vast areas when individuals transfer infected materials or products carrying egg masses. If permitted to grow in the US, this insect might have a significant impact on the country's wine, orchard, and timber industries, according to authorities.

An announcement was made last week by the agriculture department of New Jersey that financial assistance will be made available to all counties in the state to help control the Spotted Lanternfly invasion, a CBS News report said. The amount might range between $15,000 and $50,000 for chemical treatment activities against the bugs, the outlet further said.

The insect is one inch long and approximately half inch wide, according to agriculture department. The forewing is grey with black spots and the wings tips are reticulated black blocks outlined in grey. The hind wings have contrasting patches of red and black with a white band. The legs and head are black; the abdomen is yellow with broad black bands.