International Poverty Eradication Day 2019: Need For Raising Awareness To Eradicate Poverty

Despite rapid development, most governments struggle to curb educational, cultural and social poverty

Poverty reduction is one of the most important challenges in the world as it includes addressing problems prevalent in the social, economic and political sections of the society. It also is a major goal for economic development among countries worldwide.

The international day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed each year on 17 October, since 1993, aiming to spread awareness on the need to eradicate poverty across the globe.

Poverty is not solely an economic issue, it entails more than the lack of income and productive resources to ensure sustainable livelihoods. The work to end poverty is far from over with many challenges surfacing and curbing the growth of an economy and society.

Despite rapid growth and development, most governments struggle to curb educational, cultural, scientific and social poverty.

As the world observes poverty eradication day 2019 this month, we should focus on the need for raising awareness among masses to eradicate poverty.

Poverty weakens families: People who are living in poverty are mainly surrounded by unhealthy living conditions, lack of nutritious food, dangerous work conditions, spreading awareness will help improve their living conditions.

Focus on children: As the theme for 2019 -- Acting Together to Empower Children, their Families and Communities to End Poverty - reducing poverty can always start with focus on children and families. Poverty creates a damaging environment to the development of children in every way. Fulfilling children's rights, providing them food, health care, and education will contribute less to poverty cycle.

Increase minimum wages: Families who are below the low-income margin struggle each day to meet daily requirements. Increasing the minimum wages of families can help uplift the living standards and improve life expectancy level.

Create jobs: It is one of the most important aspects to help eradicate poverty. Generating, increasing and creating more productive jobs can help uplift the living standards of those living in poverty and reduce gap in wages.

Social media: One of the most innovative ways to spread ways of removing poverty on international poverty eradication day is reaching out to masses through various social media platforms. People can actively participate by forming groups, initiate in drives to spread awareness on the poverty condition in the society.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.