International Poverty Eradication Day 2019: Date And History

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was first officially marked by the UN in 1993.

The United Nations' International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed on October 17 each year since 1993. It aims to promote awareness about need to eradicate poverty and destitution worldwide, particularly in developing countries.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the declaration by the General Assembly, in its resolution of 1992, of 17 October as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. This year also marks the 32nd anniversary of the Call to Action by Father Joseph Wresinski - which inspired the observance of October 17 as the World Day for Overcoming Extreme Poverty - and the recognition by the United Nations of the day as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

"The day presents an opportunity to acknowledge the effort and struggle of people living in poverty, a chance for them to make their concerns heard, and a moment to recognize that poor people are the first ones to fight against poverty. Participation of the poor themselves has been at the center of the Day's celebration since its very beginning," the United Nations said on its website

"Building a sustainable future requires us to intensify our efforts towards eradicating extreme poverty and discrimination, and ensuring that everyone can fully exercise their human rights. The full participation of people living in poverty, particularly in the decisions that affect their lives and communities, must be at the centre of policies and strategies to build a sustainable future. In this way, we can guarantee that our planet and our societies can fulfil the needs and aspirations of everyone - not only those of a privileged few - for this and future generations," UN added.

Various non-profits and community charities support the Day for the Eradication of Poverty by actively calling for country leaders and governments to prioritize fight against poverty a central part of foreign policy. Other activities may include signing "Call to action" petitions, organizing concerts and cultural events, and holding interfaith gatherings that may include a moment of silence.

Although the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was first officially celebrated by the UN in 1993, many people around the world celebrated the day annually on October 17 since 1987.

