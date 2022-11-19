International Men's Day 2022: Here's Why This Day Is Celebrated

2022 International Men's Day: This year's theme is "Helping men and boys".

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 to raise awareness about the health of men and also to highlight their socio-economic, cultural, and political achievements. The day also celebrates the positive value that men bring to the world and motivates them to become positive role models.

The day was first celebrated by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh in 1999, according to the International Men's Day website. Teelucksingh was a history lecturer at the University of West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago.

Indian men's advocate Uma Challa, a mother of two, has also made significant contributions to popularising the day. She is the founder of several organisations and pioneered the celebration of International Men's Day in India in 2007, despite being oblivious about the origin of the date. By observing the day, Ms Challa aimed at underlining the abuse faced by some men over the alleged bias.

Theme

This theme for International Men's Day 2022 is "Helping men and boys". The theme aims to celebrate the positive contribution of men to this world, families, and communities and promote their well-being.

Significance

Be it a father, brother, or husband, men play major roles in their lives. International Men's Day is dedicated to these men and enables them to bring to light the issues they face. It is aimed at ensuring good emotional, physical, social, and spiritual health of men. However, the day is not just about celebrating men but also improving gender relations and promoting gender equality.

Celebrations

The day can be marked by simple yet sweet gestures, such as wishing the men you care for and expressing your gratitude to the ones who have cared for you. Events focussing on men and their achievements are also organised.