International Left-Handers Day 2021: 10 Interesting Facts That Make Left-Handers Unique

Lefthanders Day Images: Almost 10-12% of the global population are left-handed (Representational)

The International Left-Handers' Day 2021 is celebrated every year on August 13. It is a way to acknowledge those who, unlike the majority of the population, are born left-handed. While we mark this day by calling up our lefty friends and family, let us look into some fun facts about lefties. Here's a list of 10 fun facts about lefties that makes them unique in many ways. From historical suppression of their traits to their advantages in certain games, we've covered it all.

Here is the list that you can read to know better about your left-handed friends: