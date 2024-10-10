London-Based Group Urges PM Modi To Broker Peace In West Asia, Europe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urged by a London-based delegation to help negotiate peace among countries that are in conflict. The conference, which was held in London, appealed to Prime Minister Modi to "intensify his efforts" to help resolve conflicts in Europe and Asia.

The two conflicts which have seen a worrying escalation in world are in West Asia and Europe. In West Asia, the Israel-Gaza war has spread to the north and now even involves Lebanon. To make matters worse, with Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, the Middle East crisis has taken a dangerous turn, with a possible all-out war between Israel and Iran.

The conflict in Europe is between Russia and a West-backed Ukraine. With the US and UK's move that may allow Kyiv to target areas deep inside Russia with cruise missiles supplied by Britain, Russia has amended its nuclear doctrine. Moscow has warned the NATO and the Western countries that any escalation by Ukraine to bomb territories inside Russia may lead to a nuclear response.

India, which has friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Iran, has been urging all parties involved in the crises to desist from any further escalation and resolve issues through diplomacy and dialogue. To this outcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met or spoken to the leaders of all four countries and has assured all possible help in order to bring peace to the regions.

Today, the International Conference of Jurists and Writers for World Peace called upon all governments, international organisations and civil societies to work together to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, prioritising diplomacy, negotiation and mediation. The conference made a special appeal to PM Modi, who has close proximity and friendly relations will all the leaders involved in these conflicts.

A resolution adopted at the conference noted that if the escalation in these war zones are not stopped, "The world will be pushed into a third World War, which can possibly consume millions of lives across nations and cause irreversible damage to economies and the environment."

Dr Adish C Aggarwala, President of the International Council of Jurists, London, and International Commission of Writers, said, "There is volatility and strife in West Asia and other places (in Europe), hostile clashes are claiming hundreds of lives each day in different countries, and the international organisations are unable to bring about a ceasefire.

"Human lives have lost their value and the future is looking bleak and dark," he said, adding, "it is at such a time, the Jurists and Writers from across the globe came together to find ways to bring about peace in an increasingly complex world."

Reading out a message from Prime Minister Modi where he had stressed that "Global peace is necessary for a bright future for humanity," the chief of the international conference appealed to him to help achieve this outcome.

