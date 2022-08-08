'Instagram A Thirst Trap', Says Elon Musk, Admits He Has Secret Account

Elon Musk is involved in a legal battle with Twitter. (Reuters File Photo)

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has admitted that he has a secret Instagram account that he uses for personal purposes. The revelation came during a podcast in which the Tesla chief talked about aliens, his deal to acquire Twitter and other things. As the conversation moved towards social media and its impact, Mr Musk said that he has a secret Instagram account that he uses to click on links and stuff but added that he ended up not liking the experience.

Elon Musk has a secret Instagram account with 0 followers @elonmusk 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oK73lYIIa3 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 5, 2022

"Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking a lot of selfies and sh*t and I'm like 'what the f**k man? Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," Mr Musk said.

A short clip from the full podcast surfaced on Twitter, and the accompanying tweet said Mr Musk has zero followers on his secret Instagram account. But the billionaire replied to the tweet saying he has 54 followers.

During the podcast, Mr Musk said that he only uses Twitter to communicate with people and that it is easier to have just one concentrated outlet to make things more productive. On Twitter, Mr Musk has over 102 million followers.

The botched Twitter deal

Months after moving to buy Twitter for $44 billion, the world's richest man put the deal on hold accusing the micro-blogging platform of fraud. He said that the social media platform misled him about key aspects of its business.

The Tesla boss lodged the claim while fighting back against Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force him to close the deal, which he has tried to cancel.

Mr Musk argued in the filing to a Delaware court that the number of users actually shown advertising on the platform is about 65 million lower than the firm's 238 million figure.