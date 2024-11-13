On Camera, Biker Lands On Car Roof After High-Speed Collision

A motorcyclist flying onto the roof of a car after a high-speed collision on a freeway in Melbourne has been caught on camera. The motorcyclist sped through heavy traffic on the Princes Freeway near Altona on October 8, before the collision, according to 7 News. Victoria Police confirmed the incident was not reported to the authorities.

The incident, captured on dashcam, shows the biker weaving through traffic before ramming a black SUV, which abruptly changed lanes. In the footage, shared by DashCamOwners Australia on its social media handles, the rider, after slamming the car, flung on the top of the vehicle. The impact was so intense that he was left perched atop the SUV for a while. Just before the crash, a silver car signalled to merge lanes when the motorbike sped past, narrowly avoiding a collision with its rear.

Following the collision, traffic slowed, and the driver pulled over to the side. The driver, seemingly agitated, appeared to yell and gesture at the motorcyclist, who was on the side of the freeway, presumably recovering from the shock of the accident.

Another motorcyclist, witnessing the crash, stopped to offer assistance. DashCamOwners Australia uploaded the video to their social media platforms, and it went viral.



Watch the footage here:



Reckless driving incidents often grab attention due to their dangerous nature. A few months ago, one such case involved influencer Rajat Dalal, currently a participant in Bigg Boss 18. A viral video from Haryana showed him speeding at 140 km/h despite his co-passengers urging him to slow down. His car then collided with a motorcycle, causing the rider to fall. The driver's dismissive remark, saying it was no big deal and a daily occurrence, showed a complete lack of concern.



In another incident earlier this year, a truck driver in Hyderabad was arrested after a video showing a speeding truck dragging a motorcycle along a busy road, with the rider hanging from the side of the truck, went viral.