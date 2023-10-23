''Innovative And Accurate'': Israel Deploys 'Iron Sting', Its Latest Hi-Tech Weapon Against Hamas

The Iron Sting uses laser and GPS guidance systems, minimizes risk of collateral damage

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday released footage of the high-tech "Iron Sting" system, as it entered operational use for the first time. Notably, The Israel Defence Force's (IDF) Maglan unit used the innovative weapon to target Hamas's rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip and thwart dozens of terrorists.

''The Magellan unit, in cooperation with the Air Force, thwarted dozens of terrorists using a variety of weapons, including an innovative and accurate mortar bomb, called "Steel Sting". Watch the documentation of an attack on a rocket launcher using a "steel stinger", the Israeli Air Force posted on X along with the video.

The video showed a 120mm mortar decimating an enemy rocket launcher.

Watch the video here:

יחידת מגלן בשיתוף חיל-האוויר, סיכלה עשרות מחבלים באמצעות מגוון אמצעי לחימה, ביניהם פצצת מרגמה (פצמ״ר) חדשנית ומדויקת, הנקראת "עוקץ פלדה".



צפו בתיעוד מתקיפת משגר רקטות באמצעות "עוקץ פלדה" pic.twitter.com/ucphdgboJN — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 22, 2023

Notably, the 'Iron Sting' is a 120 mm mortar munition equipped with both laser and GPS guidance and has a range of 1-12 km. It was developed by Elbit Systems and first revealed by the Defense Ministry, IDF Ground Forces, and Elbit in 2021.

As per Jerusalem Post, the mortar is designed for use in both open terrain and urban environments, while using its precise targeting to reduce the possibility of non-combatants being injured.

"Its operational use will revolutionize ground warfare and equip battalions with organic, accurate, and effective firepower," Elbit Systems, which developed the system, said in a 2021 news release.

Major General Omer Cohen, the formation commander of Maglan, said, ''Thanks to the precision, lethality, and expertise of the fighters, the Maglan unit in cooperation with the Air Force foiled dozens of terrorists with a variety of means, one of which is the precision IED Iron Sting.''

He added that since the beginning of the war, the unit has eliminated over 100 operatives inside Gaza.