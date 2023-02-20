Street Race In US Leads To Chaos As Spectators Catch Fire

The reports of more such incidents kept coming from different areas.

A street race in Austin, Texas, went out of control resulting in multiple spectators catching fire and one police officer sustaining injuries. The incident took place at 9pm (local time) on Saturday when the police received a series of 911 calls, the Austin Police Department said in a statement. The police accused the cars and crowd blocking an intersection, setting off fireworks and street racing. When the cops on duty responded, the crowd began throwing fireworks, bottles and rocks at them.

The police statement said that the crowd dispersed and officers cleared the intersection at 9:46 pm. But about 45 minutes later, an officer in North Interstate 35 Service Road/East Anderson reported the car club was at this location.

"Multiple vehicles began to drive recklessly, blocking the intersection and driving in circles disregarding traffic laws. Officers again dispersed the crowd," the statement added.

The reports of more such incidents kept coming from different areas, with the police involved in dispersing of the crowd at 1.56am.

"During these incidents, the crowd threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, was treated at a local hospital, and was released. Rocks and bottles were thrown at patrol vehicles causing damage. Two people were arrested for evading arrest. The investigation into this incident continues, and further charges may be filed," the statement said.

In a video of the street race, also referred to as a takeover, posted on Instagram, shows a pickup truck is seen driving through fire while doing donuts at an intersection.

The truck is seen driving over the flames on the ground, and seconds later, a small explosion leads to fire heading towards the crowd. Some people were briefly engulfed by the flames in the incident.

Some of them are seen stripping off their clothes and running for safety, while others are heard cheering and laughing.

Another video on Twitter shows a police vehicle reversing away from a massive crowd, while one person shoots a firework that explodes on the car's hood.

Chaos at Barton Springs and Lamar in #Austin. Rioters after a bunch of drifting push back police and throw fireworks at them @KXAN_Newspic.twitter.com/FVMlK2S3eH — Aaron Crews (@aaroncrews) February 19, 2023

The street race, also referred to as takeover, involves hundreds of cars gathering in an intersection or highway and blocking traffic while performing dangerous stunts.