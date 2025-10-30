Influencer Kaelin Bradshaw Dies At 29 After Battle With Rare Cancer

Kaelin Bradshaw, a beloved TikTok influencer from Florida, US, passed away at the age of 29 after battling stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma, which is a rare and aggressive form of bile duct cancer.

The news was announced on her TikTok page on Wednesday (Oct 29) by her husband, Austin. He revealed that she passed away on Monday, surrounded by her family.

"Our beautiful girl passed Oct. 27 at 1:27 am, holding my hand, she was not in pain, and her room was surrounded by the love and compassion of our entire family," Austin said in a video message.

Kaelin documented her experiences throughout her treatment and shared them with her followers on TikTok. She used to post videos from the hospital and give updates about her condition.

"From the moment Kaelin was diagnosed, she was devastated, but also determined. She promised me and our family she was going to fight and never give up. She fulfilled her promise, but unfortunately, her disease progressed beyond her body's ability to keep fighting," he added.

Austin also mentioned that she was away while holding his hand. "She was not in pain, and her room was surrounded by the love and compassion of our entire family," he said. "She was not alone, nor was she ever alone throughout this entire journey."

"Her family and I were next to her at all times, behind the camera, in ears reach," he added.

Mark Bradshaw, who is Kaelin's father, also shared an emotional post on Instagram. "It is with a heavy heart, we lost our beloved angel today," he wrote. "Kaelin-Your light touched so many people, and your memory will forever shine in our hearts."

What is Cholangiocarcinoma?

As per Mayo Clinic, Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that forms in the slender tubes (bile ducts) that carry the digestive fluid bile. Bile ducts connect your liver to your gallbladder and to your small intestine. This cancer occurs mostly in people older than age 50, though it can occur at any age.

The couple had created a GoFundMe campaign for the financial burden of her medical bills and treatment. In the fundraising page, Kaelin had shared that Austin had been working tirelessly, even selling his truck and boat to ease the financial pressure.