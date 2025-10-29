Influencer Faces Backlash For Vacationing In Jamaica During Devastating Hurricane Melissa

A social media influencer faced criticism online for boasting about travelling to Jamaica despite warnings of Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm expected to bring catastrophic damage to the island, the New York Post reported.

The decision to prioritise vacation plans over the safety of locals and ongoing relief efforts sparked outrage among followers. The influencer named Hannah Grubbs posted several videos on TikTok and Instagram in recent days. In one of the videos, she said she will be at her resort in Negril during the hurricane.

"Hurricane Melissa out here messing with my vacation," she was heard in one of the videos. In another clip where she was strolling through the airport, she said, "Just two girls headed to Jamaica in a Category 5 hurricane."

"Pretending there's not a Category 5 hurricane hitting Jamaica," she wrote as the caption of one video.

Many social media users called them insensitive and condemned the influencer's actions in the videos, which were later deleted.

"Pretty freaking TONE DEAF video. People are legitimately about to die," one user wrote.

"You're choosing to vacation in a place that's about to get hit by a catastrophic storm. How can you be so tone-deaf?" another user asked.

Others have expressed concern about the potential risks the influencer may pose to local residents and emergency responders.

"People are about to lose everything they own, their loved ones, and their lives, but yes, let us all take a moment of silence for Hannah's vacation," one person wrote.

Hurricane Melissa Update

Hurricane Melissa caused devastation in Jamaica after making landfall as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record on Tuesday, lashing the island nation with brutal winds and torrential rain before heading towards Cuba.

Jamaican authorities have urged residents to seek shelter and follow evacuation orders. "There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5," Prime Minister Andrew Holness warned.