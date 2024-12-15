Influencer Banned From Friends' Christmas Dinner For Being "Too Attractive"

Influencer and model Marina Smith claimed she would be ringing in the holidays alone this year after her friends banned her from Christmas dinner. Ms Smith, 34, in an interaction with NeedToKnow explained that her friends are insecure because she is too attractive. "I've been banned from Christmas dinner because the women think I'll steal their men. They're worried I might tempt their husbands and boyfriends," she told the media outlet.

The former Miss Bumbum winner from Sao Paulo, Brazil admitted, "Yes, I'm a beautiful woman, but that is not a reason for anyone to leave me out."

Ms Smith also denied making advances towards her friends' partners. "I dress to feel good. The problem isn't with me," she stated, adding that her former friends' insecurities were causing them to miss out on having the "best friend" they could have had.

This isn't the first time women have attributed social rejection to their looks. Sabrina Low, a 23-year-old social media influencer, recounted a similar experience when she was excluded from a friend's bridal party.

"The bride said she was concerned I might draw too much attention because of my slim frame," Low told The New Post. "She felt it wouldn't look right for me to be standing beside her at the altar." Low added that the groom disclosed her exclusion had been discussed in a WhatsApp group she wasn't included in.

Shye Lee, a 29-year-old from Florida, also shared her perspective on being judged based on appearance. "People treat you differently overall," Lee explained. "They don't evaluate you for your actions, but solely on how you look."

For Smith, being left out of her friends' gatherings has been especially painful, as she is single and feels increasingly isolated from events involving couples. "Being single already limits my social life since my friends often go out with their partners," Smith said. "Now, being single and attractive seems to have become a source of insecurity for them."

Although Smith often highlights her figure with bold and stylish outfits, she maintains that her goal has never been to seek attention or attract her friends' partners.




