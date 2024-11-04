'Indulge In Paneer...': JD Vance Speaks About Adopting Indian Vegetarian Food

US Senator and Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance has waxed lyrical about the appeal of Indian vegetarian cuisine during his recent sit-down podcast interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. During the three-hour conversation with Rogan, Vance highlighted his culinary journey into Indian cuisine which has been hugely influenced by his Indian-American wife, Usha Vance. The duo were discussing the harmful effects of processed meats which Rogan described as "highly processed garbage". Mr Vance then chimed in with the benefits of adopting an Indian vegetarian diet.

"If you want to eat vegetables and be vegetarian, eat Indian food. They make really delicious vegetarian food," Mr Rogan said.

The Ohio senator agreed and shared how Usha's Indian heritage had opened him to the world of vegetarian food. "My wife is Indian-American, and the vegetarian food she makes is exceptional," Mr Vance remarked.

"For any vegetarian out there, indulge in paneer, rice, and chickpeas. Skip the nasty fake meat. If you want to embrace a vegetarian lifestyle, turn to Indian cuisine. It offers wonderful vegetarian options," he added.

The Republican leader also recalled an early attempt at impressing Usha with homemade vegetarian food which didn't go as he had planned.

"I rolled out a flat thing of crescent rolls. I put raw broccoli on top of it. I sprinkled ranch dressing, and I stuck them in the oven for 45 minutes." The result, he said, was "disgusting".

🚨JD VANCE: "When I first started dating my wife I had no idea what vegetarians ate. I wanted to make her dinner to impress her. I made her Pillsbury Crescent Rolls and put raw broccoli on top of it, sprinkled ranch dressing on it, baked it, and that was my vegetarian pizza."😂💀 pic.twitter.com/Y6tXw3AWYJ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 31, 2024

Usha Vance on JD's vegetarian diet

Notably, during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee earlier this year, Usha Vance revealed that her husband had adopted her vegetarian diet and learned to cook Indian food from her mother, integrating seamlessly into her family.

"That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country. It is also a testament to JD," said Usha Vance, who described JD as a "meat and potatoes" kind of guy.

"It's hard to imagine a more powerful example of the American dream, a boy from Middletown, Ohio raised by his grandmother through tough times, chosen to help lead our country through some of its greatest challenges," she added.

Usha Vance and JD met at the Yale University in 2014 while pursuing their law degree. JD's memoir describes Usha as his "Yale spirit guide" who helped him navigate life at the elite varsity. The couple has three children together.