Indonesian Women Trapped In Temporary 'Pleasure Marriages' With Tourists For Money

A disturbing practice in Indonesian villages has sparked widespread condemnation online. According to the South China Morning Post, young women from impoverished backgrounds are entering into short-term marriages with male tourists, primarily from the Middle East, in exchange for money. This phenomenon is prevalent in Puncak, a popular destination in West Indonesia, that attracts Arab tourists. Several visitors are exploiting local women through temporary marriages arranged by agencies in the mountain resort of Kota Bunga.

The arrangement involves the agencies introducing tourists to local women. Once both parties agree, they hold a quick, informal wedding ceremony, after which the man pays a bride price to the woman. In return, the woman provides sexual and domestic services during the tourist's stay. When the tourist departs, the marriage is dissolved.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, this controversial practice known as "pleasure marriages" has emerged as a lucrative industry, bolstering tourism and the local economy. Initially, family members or acquaintances facilitated introductions between tourists and local women. However, the growth of agencies specialising in these arrangements has institutionalised the practice.

Cahaya, a young Indonesian woman, shared her harrowing experience as a temporary wife. She told the LA Times that she has been married over 15 times to Middle Eastern tourists. Her first husband, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian man, paid a bride price of $850 (Rs 71,412), but after agents and officials took their share, she received only half. Five days after the wedding, the man flew back home and they were ''divorced''. Cahaya revealed that she earns between $300 and $500 per marriage, which barely covers her rent and supports her ailing grandparents.

Another woman, Nisa, broke free from this cycle after at least 20 temporary marriages. She met an Indonesian immigration officer, married him, and started a new life with two sons. Nisa vowed never to return to her past.

These temporary marriages, also known as nikah mut'ah are rooted in Shia Islam culture. However, the majority of scholars called such marriages ''unacceptable''. These temporary arrangements are also not recognised by Indonesian law, as they undermine the fundamental purpose of marriage.

This practice raises serious concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable women, sex tourism, and the lack of protection for women's rights. Critics and people on the internet slammed the practice, arguing that it perpetuates human trafficking, abuse, and exploitation, taking advantage of poverty-stricken communities.