Indonesian Celeb Lydia Onics Alleged Private Video Leaked

An explicit video purportedly showing Indonesian e-sports star Lydia Onic has been leaked online. The over 12-minute video has sparked discussion on social media, with many claiming the woman in the clip resembles Lydia Onic, also known as Lydia Setiawan in the gaming community.

Lydia Onic is a well-known professional gamer and content creator, with a strong presence in the e-sports world as a brand ambassador for ONIC Esports. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram and is popular for her gaming skills and content. Now, the leaked video, widely shared on social media, has shifted the focus to her personal life.

The new video has led to increased online searches as people try to verify the identity of the woman in the clip. There has been no official confirmation about whether it is indeed Ms Lydia.

This incident follows a series of similar controversies involving Pakistani TikTokers Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik, whose private videos also went viral in recent weeks.

Ms Rehman, a popular figure on TikTok, faced immense backlash after her intimate video surfaced online. The 22-year-old, who boasts a significant following, was accused by some social media users of deliberately leaking the video for attention. However, it appears that Ms. Rehman may have been a victim of a data breach. In the wake of the incident, she deactivated her social media accounts, describing the overwhelming flood of negative comments as the reason for her decision. In a post, she said, “Till the time video is viral, I have deactivated my account.” Screenshots from the video spread widely across platforms and even turned into memes, further fueling the controversy.

Similarly, Minahil Malik, another Pakistani influencer, faced accusations of leaking an intimate video with her boyfriend, which she strongly denied. Ms Malik filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), but she, too, was criticised for allegedly using the controversy as a publicity stunt.