A 16-Foot Python Was Cut Open In Indonesia. Inside: Body Of Missing Woman

Woman's body was found the body inside when they cut open the python. (Representational)

In a horrifying incident, a 52-year-old woman was swallowed whole by a python in Indonesia's Jambi province. According to local reports, the body was found after the villagers, who were looking for the woman, killed and cut open the snake.

Jahrah, a rubber tapper, had gone missing last week on her way to work. Police initiated a search after Jahrah's family filed a missing complaint on Sunday evening when she did not return from work, reports CNN Indonesia.

A day later, one of the search parties found a python with what appeared to be a large stomach, according to BBC.

Locals suspected that the snake, 16-feet-long, has swallowed a human. They found the missing tea plantation worker's body inside when they cut open the python.

Betara Jambi police chief AKP S Harefa told local media that the woman was found in the snake's stomach and that the body appeared to be largely intact when they found it.

Though such incidents are rare, this is not the first time someone in Indonesia has been killed and eaten by a python. In 2018, a 54-year-old woman's body was found inside a 7-metre-long.