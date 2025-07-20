Passengers Jump Into Sea As Massive Fire Engulfs Ferry With 280 Onboard Near Indonesia

At least three people died after a passenger ferry, carrying approximately 280 people, caught fire off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday while on its way to Manado Port. Some passengers jumped into the sea to avoid flames, with many feared trapped on the ferry named KM Barcelona VA.

"Three people died and nearly 150 were rescued. They were rescued by a combined team of rescuers and local fishing boats," Veri Ariyanto, a senior official at the provincial Search and Rescue Office, told Xinhua.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the upper decks of the ferry. According to reports, the fire broke out at around 1:30 pm (local time).

A passenger named Abdul Rahmad Agu captured the terrifying scenes through a Facebook livestream. He was among many passengers who jumped into the water, with some of them wearing bright orange life jackets. Agu was seen floating while holding a baby.

Also Read | "It's Ethnic Cleansing": Syria's Druze To NDTV As Violence Escalates

"Help, the KM Barcelona V is on fire. There are still many people on board," Abdul said in the video. "We are burning at sea... we need help... fast."

In initial reports, George Leo Mercy Randang, the head of the Manado Search and Rescue Office, said: "More information will follow. We hope all passengers can be rescued first."

Authorities have launched a probe into the cause of the fire. Electrical faults, fuel leaks or engine malfunctions are some of the potential factors.

Another passenger, Alwina Inang, recounted the panic that set in when the fire broke out, forcing her and her family to jump into the sea.

Also Read | Video: Delta Airlines Boeing 767 Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire

"It happened very quickly. Around 12:00 WITA, someone shouted that there was a fire at the rear of the ship, and we immediately panicked," said Alwina Alwina, the wife of the Head of Traffic at the Talaud Islands Police, Christian M, as quoted by Antara news.

KM Barcelona V departed from the Talaud Islands and was scheduled to dock at Manado Port. Its delayed departure due to a storm the previous day has raised questions about potential mechanical or operational issues.