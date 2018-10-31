Indonesia Removes Lion Air Director After Plane Crash: Reports

"Today we dismiss (the director) from his position and his duty," Budi Karya Sumadi said, citing the Indonesian jetliner accident on Monday as the reason

Indonesia Removes Lion Air Director After Plane Crash: Reports

Lion Air's chief executive, Edward Sirait said he had not heard of the minister's order. (File)

Jakarta: 

Indonesia's transport minister removed on Wednesday the technical director of the Lion Air airline and several of its technicians after the crash of one of its jets with 189 people on board, the Antara news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Today we dismiss (the director) from his position and his duty," Budi Karya Sumadi said, citing the accident on Monday as the reason. He said technicians were also dismissed.

It was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Lion Air's chief executive, Edward Sirait, told Reuters he had not heard of the minister's order.



