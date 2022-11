Indonesia officially handed over the G20 presidency to India.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Bali.

The Group of 20 major economies adopted a joint leaders' declaration and produced other partnerships, Jokowi, as the president is known, said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)