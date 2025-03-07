"Indifference In UK...": Foreign Ministry On S Jaishankar Security Breach

Speaking out strongly against the breach of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's security in London, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that it reflects the "indifference in the UK" to the intimidation and threats by Khalistani extremist forces.

Responding to a question during a press briefing on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has conveyed its "deep concern" to the authorities in the UK about the breach of security arrangements by "UK-based separatist and extremist elements" during Mr Jaishankar's visit.

"There is a larger context to the incident and it is important to understand that. It brings out the licence accorded to such forces as well as the indifference to their intimidation, threats and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK," he said.

Reiterating India's stand that it expects action, Mr Jaiswal added, "While we have noted the statement by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity will depend on the actions taken against the culprits on this and previous occasions."

A pro-Khalistani protester had attempted to break barricades while others shouted anti-India slogans when Mr Jaishankar was leaving Chatham House, home to the Royal Institute of International Affairs, after an interactive session on Wednesday,

Making its displeasure known, the Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement on Thursday as well, in which it said that it expects the host government to live up to its diplomatic obligations in such cases and slammed the "misuse of democratic freedoms" by Khalistani elements.

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," Mr Jaiswal had said.

Condemning the incident, the British foreign ministry had also said that attempts to disrupt public events were unacceptable.

In another breach in March 2023, Khalistani extremists had taken down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London during a protest.

India had demanded an explanation for the "absence of security" at the high commission and said the UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel was unacceptable.