India's $1.8 Million-A-Year US Lobbyist Meets Donald Trump Amid Tariff Row

Amid strained US-India ties over Donald Trump's punitive tariffs on Indian imports, Jason Miller, New Delhi's lobbyist in Washington, met the US President and a few officials of his administration recently. Miller's firm, SHW Partners LLC, was hired by the Indian embassy in April, reportedly for Rs 1.8 million for a year.

"Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in-action! Keep up the great work, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!" the political lobbyist wrote on X on Saturday, posting several photos, including one with Mr. Trump

Miller, however, did not mention the purpose of his meeting with Trump and his officials.

The Indian Embassy in Washington had signed a year-long contract with Miller on May 21 to represent New Delhi's interests in the US capital. Miller's firm is tasked to provide strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance. The political lobbyist, who had served as an informal liaison briefing Trump and members of Congress on India's counter-terrorism strategy, reportedly understands how Trump's brain functions.

New Delhi expects him to help India's diplomacy with the US significantly, especially as relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a major downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US tariffs as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

However, there were signs of efforts to check the downturn, with President Trump on Friday describing the India-US relationship as "special" and that he will always be "friends" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I will always be friends with Modi; he is a great Prime Minister, he's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment," Trump had said at a news conference.

"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also reciprocated to the US President's remarks.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," PM Modi said.

"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he noted on 'X'.