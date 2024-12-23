Advertisement

Indians Reflect On Work Culture As UK Firm Announces Holidays Till January 6

Mr Panchal's post comes on the heels of an ongoing debate about work culture in India, especially after the tragic death of an E&Y India consultant.

Recent labour data stated that an average Indian works almost 47 hours a week.
New Delhi:

An Indian employee working for a UK-based organisation has reignited conversation about holiday policies and work culture at domestic and international companies. Vivek Panchal, employed by a British company, posted on X (formerly Twitter) a screenshot of a message from his colleague, informing him of a company-wide holiday of 15 days to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

“Hello Vivek, from Monday it's holidays till Jan 6th, for Christmas and New Year,” the message read.

Sharing the update, Panchal captioned the post, “Benefits of working in a UK-based company.”

Mr Panchal's post drew a massive response, with many lamenting the disparity between holiday policies in India and the West. Users expressed dissatisfaction with the relentless work schedules typical of Indian companies.

One user wrote, “Not only UK all the western countries follow this. Only India and some Asian countries follow the client first attitude and work 24x7 and 365 days work strategy.”

Another user tied the issue to the larger debate on work-life balance. “Narayana Murthy in a parallel universe,” commented one user, referencing the Infosys founder's controversial endorsement of a 70-hour work week.

A couple of users highlighted the limited leave or lack of leave in India even during major Indian festivals. One user wrote, “In India we need such long holidays...2 days are not sufficient for Diwali.” Another added, “Come to India, they will ask you to work even on Diwali, Holi, Christmas, Eid .....the list is long.”

The debate continued, with Panchal's post reflecting the sentiments of many Indian employees who are questioning the country's work culture and its approach to holiday policies.

Mr Panchal's post comes on the heels of an ongoing debate about work culture in India, especially after the tragic death of an Ernst and Young India consultant in July 2024. Anna Sebastian Perayil, who joined the firm in March, died allegedly due to the overwhelming pressures of her job.

Recent labour data also painted a grim picture, with an average Indian working almost 47 hours a week. The country has one of the most overworked labour forces in the world, even surpassing China and Singapore, data show.

