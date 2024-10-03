Indiana Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Jail After Rats 'Disfigure' His Baby

A father from Indiana, USA, has been handed the maximum prison sentence of 16 years after his six-month-old baby was severely disfigured in a rat attack inside what prosecutors described as a “house of horrors.”

In September 2023, the infant was found covered in blood with more than 50 rat bites. According to the local Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, David Schonabaum called 911 from his house, saying his infant son in his bassinet was covered in blood. The father told the first responders that there was a rat infestation in the house. "The 6-month-old baby was found in his bassinet in a pool of blood with over 50 bites to his body including his face and extremities. The infant's right hand suffered the most traumatic injuries with all four fingers and the thumb missing flesh and exposing the fingertip bones," the prosecutor's office said.

The rat attack “permanently disfigured” the baby and, as a result, he will “suffer for a lifetime,” it added.





Prosecutor Diana Moers said, “This case is horrific, and we will live with the images of this baby forever. It is completely shocking to the conscience that anyone would live in these conditions, much less allow their children, baby, and animals to live among absolute filth when they cannot help themselves,” adding, “This baby lived in an absolute house of horrors along with his siblings and pet dog.”

Schonabaum was convicted in September 2024 on three felony charges related to the neglect and endangerment of his children. According to a report on Fox 59, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison on October 2, 2024. Angel Schonabaum, the child's mother, entered a plea agreement last week and is set to be sentenced later this month. Meanwhile, Delaina Thurman, the baby's aunt, received a sentence of probation earlier this year for her role in the neglect.

The family's home was found to be in a state of extreme neglect, with authorities describing it as infested with rats, piled high with clutter, and filled with trash, bugs, and rat droppings. According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, “Three children in the home had been bitten by rats before the injuries the 6-month-old had suffered,” prompting involvement from the Indiana Department of Child Services. Despite interventions and warnings, conditions in the home remained unchanged, leaving the children in ongoing danger.

“It is also unimaginable how a rat was able to do such damage to this infant before his father called for help,” added Prosecutor Diana Moers.