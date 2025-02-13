Abu Dhabi To Iraq And Beyond: Mother Of 5 Goes Solo Road Trip Spanning 15 Countries

An Indian mother of five embarked on a solo road trip in her Mahindra Thar on September 10 last year and plans to span 15 countries.

Naaji Noushi, a social media influencer, started her journey in Abu Dhabi, and has made stops in Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Noushi said she was in the sixth month of her journey. After Kuwait, she will travel to Iraq, followed by Afghanistan and China, aiming to cover 15 countries before returning to India. She had planned to travel across Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

She has been posting videos of her ongoing trip on Instagram, inspiring people to follow their dreams.

Talking about her passion for solo travelling in an interview with Kuwait Times, she said she enjoyed meeting people, learning about different cultures and discovering fascinating traditions.

To make her journey more comfortable, she has a makeshift kitchen, equipped with a stove, a gas cylinder, and food essentials like rice, water and flour, so she can cook and eat on the go. "Usually, my friends serve me food wherever I visit. But if I want, I can cook my food or make a cup of tea for myself or my visitors," she said.

Speaking about what led her to begin the journey, she shared that she was a homemaker in Thalassery when, in 2020, she realised she had a strong passion for travelling, and driving fascinated her. The next thing she did was travel across Kerala.

She then took a road trip across the country, including the India-Pakistan, India-China and India-Myanmar borders. She also covered 10 islands of Lakshadweep in 30 days as part of her pan-India journey.