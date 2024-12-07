Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Canada, Housemate Arrested

A 22-year-old Indian student was stabbed to death in Canada's Ontario by his housemate, who has been charged with second-degree murder by the Sarnia Police.

Gurasis Singh, a first-year business management student at Lambton College, was stabbed by 36-year-old Crossley Hunter on Sunday. Early on December 1, the police received an emergency call reporting a stabbing at a rooming house on Queen Street in Sarnia. The incident occurred when the duo were engaged in a physical altercation while in the kitchen. The latter accessed a knife and stabbed Mr Singh multiple times, killing him.

On reaching the location, they retrieved the victim's body and took the accused into custody.

The accused will appear before a judicial officer on Saturday. "The Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division continues to gather all available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding this criminal act and what, if any, motive may have existed that led to the murder of this young man. At this time, we do not believe this crime to be racially motivated," police chief Derek Davis said.

Davis added that the police, with Lambton College, "will continue our efforts to support Gurasis' family and friends as they seek to navigate these tragic circumstances."

The college issued a statement condoling Singh's death. "Students are at the heart of Lambton College, and the loss of a student is a tragedy of the highest magnitude. We extend our deepest condolences to Gurasis's family, loved ones, and friends. Many of our employees knew Gurasis from teaching him or providing student services. Even more have stepped in to provide support for his grieving friends and classmates," it added.