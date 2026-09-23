Indian Seafarer Killed After Torpedoes Strike Ship Off Oman Coast

An Indian seafarer was killed after the vessel MV Cape Dao came under attack while sailing towards India, according to the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI). The victim has been identified as Wiper Suraj Yadav, from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

FSUI said the ship was struck by two torpedoes, one hitting the port side C-deck, where the crew's living quarters are located, and the other striking the port side hull near the engine room. The vessel had 28 crew members on board, of whom 20 were Indian nationals.

In a statement, FSUI said assurances of safety for seafarers in the region meant nothing in light of the attack. "Innocent civilian seafarers are being slaughtered in and around Hormuz," the union said.

The organisation has demanded immediate accountability over the incident, along with safe passage for seafarers travelling through the region and justice for Yadav and "every Indian seafarer still at risk," it said.

